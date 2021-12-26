Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (22-9) take on the Dallas Mavericks (15-16) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Vivint Arena
Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Jazz
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Jazz
-13.5
213.5 points
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Mavericks
- The Jazz put up 11.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Mavericks allow (104.6).
- Utah is 22-4 when scoring more than 104.6 points.
- When Dallas gives up fewer than 115.8 points, it is 15-13.
- The Mavericks score an average of 104.4 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 105.4 the Jazz give up.
- Dallas is 10-3 when it scores more than 105.4 points.
- Utah has a 14-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.4 points.
- The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 25th.
- The Jazz grab 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Mavericks average (9.8).
- The Mavericks are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 10th.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 15.1 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.4 assists in each contest.
- Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
- The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The Mavericks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Kristaps Porzingis with 19.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
- Jalen Brunson records more assists than any other Dallas teammate with 5.3 per game. He also scores 15.5 points and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Porzingis with 1.6 per game.
