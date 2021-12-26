Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Dec 19, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) looks to go to the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends him in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (22-9) take on the Dallas Mavericks (15-16) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz

Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021

Saturday, December 25, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Vivint Arena

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Jazz

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -13.5 213.5 points

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Mavericks

The Jazz put up 11.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Mavericks allow (104.6).

Utah is 22-4 when scoring more than 104.6 points.

When Dallas gives up fewer than 115.8 points, it is 15-13.

The Mavericks score an average of 104.4 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 105.4 the Jazz give up.

Dallas is 10-3 when it scores more than 105.4 points.

Utah has a 14-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.4 points.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 25th.

The Jazz grab 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Mavericks average (9.8).

The Mavericks are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 10th.

Jazz Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 15.1 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.4 assists in each contest.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

