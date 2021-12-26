Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 19, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) looks to go to the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends him in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 19, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) looks to go to the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends him in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Jazz (22-9) take on the Dallas Mavericks (15-16) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz

    Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Jazz

    Jazz vs Mavericks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Jazz

    -13.5

    213.5 points

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Mavericks

    • The Jazz put up 11.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Mavericks allow (104.6).
    • Utah is 22-4 when scoring more than 104.6 points.
    • When Dallas gives up fewer than 115.8 points, it is 15-13.
    • The Mavericks score an average of 104.4 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 105.4 the Jazz give up.
    • Dallas is 10-3 when it scores more than 105.4 points.
    • Utah has a 14-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.4 points.
    • The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 25th.
    • The Jazz grab 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Mavericks average (9.8).
    • The Mavericks are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 10th.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.
    • Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 15.1 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.4 assists in each contest.
    • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
    • The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • The Mavericks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Kristaps Porzingis with 19.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
    • Jalen Brunson records more assists than any other Dallas teammate with 5.3 per game. He also scores 15.5 points and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
    • Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Porzingis with 1.6 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    25
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 19, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) looks to go to the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends him in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts with Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight (5) and forward Jalen McDaniels (6) at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    30 minutes ago
    rudy gobert utah jazz
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Greg Gaines (91) reacts after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) in the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Nfl Los Angeles Rams At Arizona Cardinals
    NFL

    Indianapolis Colts vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    1 hour ago
    Indianapolis Colts players celebrate after a touchdown by Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, during a game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    NFL

    Arizona Cardinals vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    2 hours ago
    stanford basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Diamond Head Classic, Final: Stanford vs. Vanderbilt

    2 hours ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stanford vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy