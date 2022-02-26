Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) looses control of the ball as he is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Kent Bazemore (9) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (35-24) will look to Luka Doncic (fifth in NBA, 27.5 points per game) when they attempt to defeat Donovan Mitchell (ninth in league, 25.7) and the Utah Jazz (36-22) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Vivint Arena. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Live Stream on fuboTV

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Jazz

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -5.5 218 points

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Mavericks

The Jazz put up 10.4 more points per game (113.7) than the Mavericks allow (103.3).

Utah has a 36-12 record when scoring more than 103.3 points.

When Dallas gives up fewer than 113.7 points, it is 33-17.

The Mavericks' 106.6 points per game are just 0.3 fewer points than the 106.9 the Jazz give up to opponents.

Dallas is 23-6 when it scores more than 106.9 points.

Utah is 27-5 when it allows fewer than 106.6 points.

The Mavericks are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fourth.

The Jazz's 10.2 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.7 more rebounds than the Mavericks pull down per game (9.5).

The Jazz are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 24th.

Jazz Players to Watch

Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 25.7 points per game to go with 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 14.8 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.3 threes per game.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch