How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (35-24) will look to Luka Doncic (fifth in NBA, 27.5 points per game) when they attempt to defeat Donovan Mitchell (ninth in league, 25.7) and the Utah Jazz (36-22) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Vivint Arena. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Jazz
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Jazz
-5.5
218 points
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Mavericks
- The Jazz put up 10.4 more points per game (113.7) than the Mavericks allow (103.3).
- Utah has a 36-12 record when scoring more than 103.3 points.
- When Dallas gives up fewer than 113.7 points, it is 33-17.
- The Mavericks' 106.6 points per game are just 0.3 fewer points than the 106.9 the Jazz give up to opponents.
- Dallas is 23-6 when it scores more than 106.9 points.
- Utah is 27-5 when it allows fewer than 106.6 points.
- The Mavericks are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fourth.
- The Jazz's 10.2 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.7 more rebounds than the Mavericks pull down per game (9.5).
- The Jazz are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 24th.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 25.7 points per game to go with 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
- Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 14.8 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
- The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.3 threes per game.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Doncic holds the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (27.5 per game), rebounds (9.2 per game), and assists (9.0 per game).
- Doncic is the top scorer from distance for the Mavericks, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber (1.0 per game).
