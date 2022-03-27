Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

Mar 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Isaiah Thomas (4) shots over Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the fourth quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (45-29) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (45-29) on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz

Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Sunday, March 27, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Jazz

The 113.5 points per game the Jazz record are 9.4 more points than the Mavericks give up (104.1).

Utah is 45-14 when scoring more than 104.1 points.

Dallas is 43-19 when giving up fewer than 113.5 points.

The Mavericks score an average of 106.6 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 107.6 the Jazz allow.

Dallas is 28-7 when it scores more than 107.6 points.

Utah has a 31-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.6 points.

This season, the Jazz have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have made.

Utah is 33-11 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

The Mavericks are shooting 45.6% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 45.3% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.

Dallas is 31-8 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 26.1 points and distributing 5.4 assists.

Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, pulling down 14.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 15.3 points a contest.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.6 per contest.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic paces the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 27.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.

Doncic is reliable from distance and leads the Mavericks with 3.0 made threes per game.

Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber (1.0 per game).

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/18/2022 Clippers W 121-92 Home 3/20/2022 Knicks W 108-93 Away 3/21/2022 Nets L 114-106 Away 3/23/2022 Celtics L 125-97 Away 3/25/2022 Hornets L 107-101 Away 3/27/2022 Mavericks - Away 3/29/2022 Clippers - Away 3/31/2022 Lakers - Home 4/2/2022 Warriors - Away 4/5/2022 Grizzlies - Home 4/6/2022 Thunder - Home

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule