Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (45-29) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (45-29) on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Jazz
- The 113.5 points per game the Jazz record are 9.4 more points than the Mavericks give up (104.1).
- Utah is 45-14 when scoring more than 104.1 points.
- Dallas is 43-19 when giving up fewer than 113.5 points.
- The Mavericks score an average of 106.6 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 107.6 the Jazz allow.
- Dallas is 28-7 when it scores more than 107.6 points.
- Utah has a 31-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.6 points.
- This season, the Jazz have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have made.
- Utah is 33-11 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
- The Mavericks are shooting 45.6% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 45.3% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.
- Dallas is 31-8 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 26.1 points and distributing 5.4 assists.
- Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, pulling down 14.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 15.3 points a contest.
- Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.6 per contest.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic paces the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 27.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.
- Doncic is reliable from distance and leads the Mavericks with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber (1.0 per game).
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/18/2022
Clippers
W 121-92
Home
3/20/2022
Knicks
W 108-93
Away
3/21/2022
Nets
L 114-106
Away
3/23/2022
Celtics
L 125-97
Away
3/25/2022
Hornets
L 107-101
Away
3/27/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/29/2022
Clippers
-
Away
3/31/2022
Lakers
-
Home
4/2/2022
Warriors
-
Away
4/5/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
4/6/2022
Thunder
-
Home
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/18/2022
76ers
L 111-101
Away
3/19/2022
Hornets
L 129-108
Away
3/21/2022
Timberwolves
W 110-108
Home
3/23/2022
Rockets
W 110-91
Home
3/25/2022
Timberwolves
L 116-95
Away
3/27/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/29/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/30/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
4/1/2022
Wizards
-
Away
4/3/2022
Bucks
-
Away
4/6/2022
Pistons
-
Away