Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Isaiah Thomas (4) shots over Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the fourth quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Isaiah Thomas (4) shots over Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the fourth quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (45-29) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (45-29) on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Jazz

  • The 113.5 points per game the Jazz record are 9.4 more points than the Mavericks give up (104.1).
  • Utah is 45-14 when scoring more than 104.1 points.
  • Dallas is 43-19 when giving up fewer than 113.5 points.
  • The Mavericks score an average of 106.6 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 107.6 the Jazz allow.
  • Dallas is 28-7 when it scores more than 107.6 points.
  • Utah has a 31-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.6 points.
  • This season, the Jazz have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have made.
  • Utah is 33-11 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Mavericks are shooting 45.6% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 45.3% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.
  • Dallas is 31-8 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 26.1 points and distributing 5.4 assists.
  • Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, pulling down 14.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 15.3 points a contest.
  • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.6 per contest.
  • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Luka Doncic paces the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 27.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.
  • Doncic is reliable from distance and leads the Mavericks with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber (1.0 per game).

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/18/2022

Clippers

W 121-92

Home

3/20/2022

Knicks

W 108-93

Away

3/21/2022

Nets

L 114-106

Away

3/23/2022

Celtics

L 125-97

Away

3/25/2022

Hornets

L 107-101

Away

3/27/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/29/2022

Clippers

-

Away

3/31/2022

Lakers

-

Home

4/2/2022

Warriors

-

Away

4/5/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

4/6/2022

Thunder

-

Home

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/18/2022

76ers

L 111-101

Away

3/19/2022

Hornets

L 129-108

Away

3/21/2022

Timberwolves

W 110-108

Home

3/23/2022

Rockets

W 110-91

Home

3/25/2022

Timberwolves

L 116-95

Away

3/27/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/29/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/30/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

4/1/2022

Wizards

-

Away

4/3/2022

Bucks

-

Away

4/6/2022

Pistons

-

Away

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Oscars
entertainment

How to Watch The Oscars

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
USATSI_17857618
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Mavericks

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
USATSI_17955559
NBA

How to Watch Hornets at Nets:

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
Mar 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) is guarded by Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) during the fourth quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) is guarded by Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) during the fourth quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Isaiah Thomas (4) shots over Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the fourth quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Isaiah Thomas (4) shots over Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the fourth quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_16518680
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona Women's College Beach Volleyball Pac-12 South Tournament

By Christine Brown46 minutes ago
Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) shoots against the Creighton Bluejays during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena.
College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas vs. Villanova Men’s Final Four Matchup

By Mike McDaniel54 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy