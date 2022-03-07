Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) and guard Jalen Brunson (13) celebrate the win over the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (39-23) will look to Donovan Mitchell (eighth in NBA, 25.9 points per game) when they try to overcome Luka Doncic (sixth in league, 27.8) and the Dallas Mavericks (39-25) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz

  • Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Jazz

  • The Mavericks average just 0.5 fewer points per game (107.1) than the Jazz allow (107.6).
  • Dallas is 23-6 when scoring more than 107.6 points.
  • Utah is 29-7 when allowing fewer than 107.1 points.
  • The Jazz put up 10 more points per game (113.7) than the Mavericks allow their opponents to score (103.7).
  • Utah is 40-12 when it scores more than 103.7 points.
  • Dallas is 37-17 when it allows fewer than 113.7 points.
  • The Mavericks make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
  • Dallas has a 27-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Jazz's 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have given up to their opponents (45.7%).
  • Utah is 28-11 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 27.8 points, grabbing 9.2 boards and distributing 8.8 assists per game.
  • Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Doncic is a standout on the defensive end for Dallas, leading the team in steals with 1.2 per game and blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Mitchell is the top scorer for the Jazz with 25.9 points per game. He also tacks on four rebounds and 5.2 assists per game to his stats.
  • Rudy Gobert has a stat line of 14.8 rebounds, 15.8 points and 1.2 assists per game for Utah to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mike Conley holds the top spot for assists with 5.3 per game, adding 13.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per matchup.
  • Mitchell is the top shooter from distance for the Jazz, hitting 3.5 threes per game.
  • Mitchell (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Gobert (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

Jazz

L 114-109

Away

2/27/2022

Warriors

W 107-101

Away

3/1/2022

Lakers

W 109-104

Away

3/3/2022

Warriors

W 122-113

Home

3/5/2022

Kings

W 114-113

Home

3/7/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/9/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/11/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/13/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/16/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/18/2022

76ers

-

Away

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

Mavericks

W 114-109

Home

2/27/2022

Suns

W 118-114

Away

3/2/2022

Rockets

W 132-127

Away

3/4/2022

Pelicans

L 124-90

Away

3/6/2022

Thunder

W 116-103

Away

3/7/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/9/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/11/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/12/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/14/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/16/2022

Bulls

-

Home

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

