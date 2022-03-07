Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

Mar 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) and guard Jalen Brunson (13) celebrate the win over the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (39-23) will look to Donovan Mitchell (eighth in NBA, 25.9 points per game) when they try to overcome Luka Doncic (sixth in league, 27.8) and the Dallas Mavericks (39-25) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz

Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022

Monday, March 7, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Jazz

The Mavericks average just 0.5 fewer points per game (107.1) than the Jazz allow (107.6).

Dallas is 23-6 when scoring more than 107.6 points.

Utah is 29-7 when allowing fewer than 107.1 points.

The Jazz put up 10 more points per game (113.7) than the Mavericks allow their opponents to score (103.7).

Utah is 40-12 when it scores more than 103.7 points.

Dallas is 37-17 when it allows fewer than 113.7 points.

The Mavericks make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Dallas has a 27-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Jazz's 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have given up to their opponents (45.7%).

Utah is 28-11 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 27.8 points, grabbing 9.2 boards and distributing 8.8 assists per game.

Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Doncic is a standout on the defensive end for Dallas, leading the team in steals with 1.2 per game and blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

Mitchell is the top scorer for the Jazz with 25.9 points per game. He also tacks on four rebounds and 5.2 assists per game to his stats.

Rudy Gobert has a stat line of 14.8 rebounds, 15.8 points and 1.2 assists per game for Utah to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mike Conley holds the top spot for assists with 5.3 per game, adding 13.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per matchup.

Mitchell is the top shooter from distance for the Jazz, hitting 3.5 threes per game.

Mitchell (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Gobert (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/25/2022 Jazz L 114-109 Away 2/27/2022 Warriors W 107-101 Away 3/1/2022 Lakers W 109-104 Away 3/3/2022 Warriors W 122-113 Home 3/5/2022 Kings W 114-113 Home 3/7/2022 Jazz - Home 3/9/2022 Knicks - Home 3/11/2022 Rockets - Away 3/13/2022 Celtics - Away 3/16/2022 Nets - Away 3/18/2022 76ers - Away

Jazz Upcoming Schedule