How to Watch Mavericks vs. Celtics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the hottest teams in the NBA face off when the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics play on Sunday.

For many years to come when the Mavericks (41-26) play the Celtics (41-27) the marquee matchup is going to be Luka Doncic vs. Jayson Tatum. And this year, the two have put on a display that will make every future game between these teams a must watch event. Both All-Stars are playing at an All-NBA level and might be having the best seasons of their careers.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KAMC - Lubbock)

Live Stream Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tatum has been unstoppable over his past five games, including 31 points, eight rebounds and six assists against the Pistons:

Tatum in his last five games is averaging 39.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. It is no coincidence that the team is 5-0 in that stretch and riding the en fuego star as it flies up the standings.

For the season Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He has become an offensive star for one of the best defensive teams in the NBA this season.

Across the court from Tatum is Doncic, who is already widely considered a superstar and Top 7 player in the NBA and is still getting better.

In Doncic’s last six games the team is 5-1 with him averaging 32.7 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.7 steals.

He can carry the team with a triple-double and 30+ points any night, but has also found a gear playing off the ball, allowing Jalen Brunson and others to take some of the pressure off Doncic.

Grab your popcorn, it is Tatum vs. Doncic.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: ABC (KAMC - Lubbock)
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff49 seconds ago
Jan 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Celtics

By Kristofer Habbas49 seconds ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff49 seconds ago
USATSI_17575982
College Basketball

How to Watch the Big Ten Championship Iowa vs. Purdue

By Adam Childs49 seconds ago
NASCAR CUP SERIES1
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch the Ruoff Mortgage 500

By Steve Benko49 seconds ago
USATSI_17843994
College Basketball

How to Watch Memphis vs. Houston AAC Tournament, Championship

By Kristofer Habbas15 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) drives around New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Clippers vs. Pistons

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
USATSI_17110546
Horse Racing

How to Watch America's Day at the Races

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) celebrates the win against the Indiana Hoosiers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
SI Guide

Who’s In? Who’s Out? Find Out on Selection Sunday

By Kate Yanchulis38 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy