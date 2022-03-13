How to Watch Mavericks vs. Celtics

Two of the hottest teams in the NBA face off when the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics play on Sunday.

For many years to come when the Mavericks (41-26) play the Celtics (41-27) the marquee matchup is going to be Luka Doncic vs. Jayson Tatum. And this year, the two have put on a display that will make every future game between these teams a must watch event. Both All-Stars are playing at an All-NBA level and might be having the best seasons of their careers.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KAMC - Lubbock)

Tatum has been unstoppable over his past five games, including 31 points, eight rebounds and six assists against the Pistons:

Tatum in his last five games is averaging 39.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. It is no coincidence that the team is 5-0 in that stretch and riding the en fuego star as it flies up the standings.

For the season Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He has become an offensive star for one of the best defensive teams in the NBA this season.

Across the court from Tatum is Doncic, who is already widely considered a superstar and Top 7 player in the NBA and is still getting better.

In Doncic’s last six games the team is 5-1 with him averaging 32.7 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.7 steals.

He can carry the team with a triple-double and 30+ points any night, but has also found a gear playing off the ball, allowing Jalen Brunson and others to take some of the pressure off Doncic.

Grab your popcorn, it is Tatum vs. Doncic.

