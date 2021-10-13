    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Luka Dončić and LaMelo Ball have looked terrific in short duty so far in preseason as the frontrunner for MVP and reigning Rookie of the Year clash on the court.
    Author:

    The Mavericks (2-0) with their new system and MVP candidate hit the road to take on the Hornets (1-2) with their dynamic young backcourt. 

    Dallas has a roster designed to get the best out of its star, Luka Dončić, while Charlotte is just getting things started building its roster around its potential star, LaMelo Ball.

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Charlotte Hornets:

    Game Date: Oct. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Watch Mavericks at Hornets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ball proved to be a wizard with the ball and a steal in the NBA Draft, as he whipped the ball around like a modern-day Pete Maravich.

    The Hornets are putting together a roster with waves and waves of athletic and talented wings that can all put the ball in the bucket. As a fast-break team and a five-out attacking group, the Hornets might be one of the most fun teams in the NBA this season.

    Between veteran Gordon Hayward and rookie James Bouknight, Miles Bridges and Kelly Oubre Jr., with Terry Rozier and Ish Smith as secondary playmakers, this is a deep perimeter group.

    The Hornets are thin up front, lacking experienced big men or big men that actually have size. That is something to watch over the preseason to see how that rotation shakes out.

    On the other side, Dallas has been tweaking and managing its roster to maximize Dončić's brilliance.

    Through the preseason, the Mavericks still look like the Mavericks with an offense running almost exclusively through Dončić, but with everyone getting touches and making plays. If the Mavericks are getting near 30 point triple-doubles from Dončić's, with some pressure coming off him and through the roster creating offense, this might be a sneaky championship contender.

    How To Watch

    October
    13
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    6:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16916082
    NBA

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Charlotte Hornets

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16910185
    Soccer

    How to Watch Costa Rica at United States in World Cup Qualifying

    1 minute ago
    courtney-vandersloot
    SI Guide

    Sky, Mercury Face Off in WNBA Finals Game 2

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15174161
    Horse Racing

    How to Watch Breeders' Cup Challenge Series

    2 hours ago
    Danill Medvedev
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP Round of 16, WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16898469
    NHL

    How to Watch Kraken at Golden Knights

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_12986421
    Soccer

    How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16888865
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Appalachian State at Louisiana

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_14028275
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins at Lightning

    23 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy