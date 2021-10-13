How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Charlotte Hornets:

Luka Dončić and LaMelo Ball have looked terrific in short duty so far in preseason as the frontrunner for MVP and reigning Rookie of the Year clash on the court.

The Mavericks (2-0) with their new system and MVP candidate hit the road to take on the Hornets (1-2) with their dynamic young backcourt.

Dallas has a roster designed to get the best out of its star, Luka Dončić, while Charlotte is just getting things started building its roster around its potential star, LaMelo Ball.

Ball proved to be a wizard with the ball and a steal in the NBA Draft, as he whipped the ball around like a modern-day Pete Maravich.

The Hornets are putting together a roster with waves and waves of athletic and talented wings that can all put the ball in the bucket. As a fast-break team and a five-out attacking group, the Hornets might be one of the most fun teams in the NBA this season.

Between veteran Gordon Hayward and rookie James Bouknight, Miles Bridges and Kelly Oubre Jr., with Terry Rozier and Ish Smith as secondary playmakers, this is a deep perimeter group.

The Hornets are thin up front, lacking experienced big men or big men that actually have size. That is something to watch over the preseason to see how that rotation shakes out.

On the other side, Dallas has been tweaking and managing its roster to maximize Dončić's brilliance.

Through the preseason, the Mavericks still look like the Mavericks with an offense running almost exclusively through Dončić, but with everyone getting touches and making plays. If the Mavericks are getting near 30 point triple-doubles from Dončić's, with some pressure coming off him and through the roster creating offense, this might be a sneaky championship contender.