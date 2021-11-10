How to Watch Mavericks vs. Bulls

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Mavericks will hit the road for a tough matchup against the Bulls in Chicago.
    Author:

    One of the best matchups of the NBA Slate on Wednesday night is between the Mavericks and Bulls in Chicago.

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Chicago Bulls Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

    Live stream the Dallas Mavericks at Chicago Bulls game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, Luka Dončić and the Mavericks have compiled a 7-3 record. In their last matchup, they ended up defeating the Pelicans by a final score of 108-92. Dallas was led by Dončić in that game with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists.

    The Bulls are looking like a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference. They are 7-3 so far this season. Chicago defeated the Nets by a final score of 118-95 last time out, with DeMar DeRozan scoring 28 points to lead the Bulls.

    Both of these teams are loaded with talent, which should make this game a very entertaining one to watch. Can Dončić lead Dallas past Chicago or will DeRozan run over the Mavericks' defense?

    These two teams both look like legitimate contenders, so be sure to tune in and catch all the action live. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17118238
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder at Pelicans

    30 seconds ago
    Oct 25, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) defends in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Bulls

    30 seconds ago
    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) drives the ball against St. John Red Storm guard Julian Champagnie (2) during the first half of a Big East tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    30 seconds ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Rocky Lombardi (12) rushes in the first half against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Ball State vs. Northern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/10/2021

    30 seconds ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers defensive lineman Austin Booker (94) sacks Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Toledo vs. Bowling Green: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/10/2021

    30 seconds ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Muncie, Indiana, USA; Ball State Cardinals quarterback Drew Plitt (9) looks to pass against the Army Black Knights during the second half at Scheumann Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Northern Illinois vs. Ball State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/10/2021

    30 seconds ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Bowling Green vs. Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/10/2021

    30 seconds ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    30 seconds ago
    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) drives the ball against St. John Red Storm guard Julian Champagnie (2) during the first half of a Big East tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    30 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy