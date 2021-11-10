How to Watch Mavericks vs. Bulls

On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Mavericks will hit the road for a tough matchup against the Bulls in Chicago.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

So far this season, Luka Dončić and the Mavericks have compiled a 7-3 record. In their last matchup, they ended up defeating the Pelicans by a final score of 108-92. Dallas was led by Dončić in that game with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists.

The Bulls are looking like a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference. They are 7-3 so far this season. Chicago defeated the Nets by a final score of 118-95 last time out, with DeMar DeRozan scoring 28 points to lead the Bulls.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent, which should make this game a very entertaining one to watch. Can Dončić lead Dallas past Chicago or will DeRozan run over the Mavericks' defense?

These two teams both look like legitimate contenders, so be sure to tune in and catch all the action live.

