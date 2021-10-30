How to Watch Mavericks at Nuggets

The Mavericks will head to Denver for a game against the Nuggets.

The 2021-22 NBA season has been extremely entertaining thus far with quite a few great games and many surprises already. A good matchup to keep an eye on is tonight when the Mavericks hit the road to take on the Nuggets in Denver.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets Today:

Game Date: Oct. 29, 2021

Game Time: 10:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN

Taking a closer look at the Mavericks, they have gotten off to a 3-1 start so far this season. Dallas is fresh off of a 104-99 victory over the Spurs. They were led by none other than Luka Dončić, who scored 25 points to go along with five assists in the win.

On the other side of the court, the Nuggets have gone 2-2 to start the season. Jamal Murray has been out with injury and Nikola Jokić was banged up in their last game against the Jazz that ended in a 122-110 loss. Denver was led by Jokić in that game with 24 points, six rebounds and six assists in 15 minutes.

Both of these teams are expected to be contenders in the Western Conference this season. If the Nuggets can get fully healthy, they will be dangerous.

For tonight's game, these two teams should put on a show for the viewers.