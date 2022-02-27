How to Watch Mavericks vs. Warriors

In a Sunday night marquee matchup, the Dallas Mavericks will be on the West Coast to take on the Golden State Warriors.

With their roster continuing to get closer to full strength, the Golden State Warriors have the second-best record in the NBA. They host the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, who have also been solid in the Western Conference this season.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors on fuboTV

The Warriors are officially back, boasting a record of 43-17. After two seasons off from being a playoff team due to injuries, the roster has been replenished, but still built around the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Golden State is 26-6 at home this season, making it extremely difficult for opposing teams to beat them when playing in San Francisco. With Curry playing at an MVP level, there’s a clear path for the Warriors to potentially win another championship this season.

Dallas has been inconsistent this season, but good enough to be in the top five of the Western Conference standings with a record of 35-25. The Mavs have a rebuilt roster following an active trade deadline, which sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards for a package that included Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

The Mavericks are just 15-14 on the road this season, as they don’t play nearly as well away from Dallas. However, with Luka Doncic at the helm, they can beat any team on any night.

Dallas is coming off of a tough loss against the Utah Jazz on Friday night. A win against the Warriors will be much needed for Dallas as it looks to rise in the standings.

