How to Watch Mavericks vs. Warriors

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In a Sunday night marquee matchup, the Dallas Mavericks will be on the West Coast to take on the Golden State Warriors.

With their roster continuing to get closer to full strength, the Golden State Warriors have the second-best record in the NBA. They host the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, who have also been solid in the Western Conference this season.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Warriors are officially back, boasting a record of 43-17. After two seasons off from being a playoff team due to injuries, the roster has been replenished, but still built around the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Golden State is 26-6 at home this season, making it extremely difficult for opposing teams to beat them when playing in San Francisco. With Curry playing at an MVP level, there’s a clear path for the Warriors to potentially win another championship this season.

Dallas has been inconsistent this season, but good enough to be in the top five of the Western Conference standings with a record of 35-25. The Mavs have a rebuilt roster following an active trade deadline, which sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards for a package that included Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

The Mavericks are just 15-14 on the road this season, as they don’t play nearly as well away from Dallas. However, with Luka Doncic at the helm, they can beat any team on any night.

Dallas is coming off of a tough loss against the Utah Jazz on Friday night. A win against the Warriors will be much needed for Dallas as it looks to rise in the standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17773659
NHL

How to Watch Canucks at Rangers

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Jan 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) high fives guard Stephen Curry (30) as a time out is called by the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Warriors

By Nick Crain
1 minute ago
USATSI_17767734
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Hornets

By Ben Macaluso
31 minutes ago
USATSI_17769599
NBA

How to Watch Clippers at Rockets

By Ben Macaluso
31 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) dribbles the ball around the outside of Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Northwestern 67-60. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Nebraska at Penn State

By Adam Childs
31 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
45 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
45 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders players celebrate after a goal by center Brock Nelson (29) during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
45 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a goal with his bench during the second period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy