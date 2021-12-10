How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pacers

The Pacers will be without their head coach Friday as they host the Mavericks.

The Mavericks aren't having the breakout season many expected this year as they sit at .500 on the season entering Friday's game against the Pacers.

When they played the Grizzlies two days ago, though, they rallied to win 104–96 in a game where Luka Doncic scored 26 points and Kristap Porzingis added another 19.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

It is a formula that the Mavs envisioned from the start when they brought over Porzingis from New York. The consistency over an entire season is another question, but it was a nice rebound after the team lost three in a row before that.

On the other side of Friday's contest, the Pacers have won two in a row against the Knicks and Wizards. This all comes amongst rumors that the Pacers are looking at a rebuild, as there have been reports that they are open to trades of their best players, including Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner. The team will also have to deal with the news that coach Rick Carlisle will be out for this game after entering the COVID-19 protocols.

