How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pacers

Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Pacers will be without their head coach Friday as they host the Mavericks.
    Author:

    The Mavericks aren't having the breakout season many expected this year as they sit at .500 on the season entering Friday's game against the Pacers.

    When they played the Grizzlies two days ago, though, they rallied to win 104–96 in a game where Luka Doncic scored 26 points and Kristap Porzingis added another 19.

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

    Live stream Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It is a formula that the Mavs envisioned from the start when they brought over Porzingis from New York. The consistency over an entire season is another question, but it was a nice rebound after the team lost three in a row before that.

    On the other side of Friday's contest, the Pacers have won two in a row against the Knicks and Wizards. This all comes amongst rumors that the Pacers are looking at a rebuild, as there have been reports that they are open to trades of their best players, including Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner. The team will also have to deal with the news that coach Rick Carlisle will be out for this game after entering the COVID-19 protocols.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 3
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Memphis Grizzles center Steven Adams (4) defend Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Hornets

    3 minutes ago
    pascal siakam raptors
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Raptors

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pacers

    3 minutes ago
    MMA Mat
    MMA

    How to Watch Lux Fight League 19 Challenge

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_3203536
    High School Football

    How to Watch CIF State Championship: Central Catholic vs. Mater Dei Catholic

    3 minutes ago
    michigan state women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Pennsylvania at Stony Brook in Women's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Ohio State in Men's College Hockey

    3 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Princeton vs. Providence in Men's College Hockey

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy