How to Watch Mavericks at Clippers

One NBA matchup to keep a close eye on this Sunday features the Mavericks heading to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 21st, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

So far this season, the Mavericks have compiled a 9-7 record, even with Luka Dončić missing some time due to injury. They are coming off of a tough loss against the Suns by a final score of 112-104. In that game, Dallas was led by Kristaps Porziņģis, who scored 23 points to go along with 12 rebounds.

On the other side of the court, the Clippers have gone 9-7 as well to begin the season. They lost their last game against the Pelicans by a final score of 94-81. Los Angeles was led by Paul George in the dismal loss with 19 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists.

Both of these teams are viewed as fringe contenders in the Western Conference. They have not gotten off to a bad start, but it could be better. A win today would be a nice step in the right direction.

