How to Watch Mavericks at Clippers

The Western Conference is hotly contested with quite a few teams jockeying for positioning. On Tuesday night, the Mavericks and Clippers will face off in an intriguing matchup in Los Angeles.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Coming into this game, the Mavericks hold a 9–7 record. They have lost three straight games but have not had superstar wing Luka Doncic on the court due to injury. In their last game, they lost to the Clippers by a final score of 97–91, with Kristaps Porzingis leading the way with 25 points and eight rebounds.

On the other side of the court, Los Angeles has gone 10–7 so far this season. The Clippers have shown signs of being a potential contender, but they need to be consistent.

Both of these teams are expected to be contenders at the end of the year, assuming Doncic comes back healthy. This should be a very intriguing matchup. Make sure to tune in to watch these teams go at it.

