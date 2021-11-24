How to Watch Mavericks at Clippers

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In Tuesday night NBA action, the Mavericks will take on the Clippers in Los Angeles in what should be a very entertaining matchup.
    The Western Conference is hotly contested with quite a few teams jockeying for positioning. On Tuesday night, the Mavericks and Clippers will face off in an intriguing matchup in Los Angeles.

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 3

    Live stream the Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers game on fuboTV:

    Coming into this game, the Mavericks hold a 9–7 record. They have lost three straight games but have not had superstar wing Luka Doncic on the court due to injury. In their last game, they lost to the Clippers by a final score of 97–91, with Kristaps Porzingis leading the way with 25 points and eight rebounds.

    On the other side of the court, Los Angeles has gone 10–7 so far this season. The Clippers have shown signs of being a potential contender, but they need to be consistent.

    Both of these teams are expected to be contenders at the end of the year, assuming Doncic comes back healthy. This should be a very intriguing matchup. Make sure to tune in to watch these teams go at it.

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 3
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Nov 8, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots as New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
