How to Watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

    December 8, 2021
    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Mavericks will travel to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies.
    The 2021-22 NBA season will continue on Wednesday night with quite a few good games on the schedule. One of the more intriguing matchups will feature the Mavericks hitting the road to take on the Grizzlies.

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

    Live stream the Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Mavericks have gone 11-12 and need to figure things out quickly. They have the talent and potential to be a serious contender in the Western Conference, but consistency must come first. In its last game, Dallas ended up losing to the Nets by a final score of 102-99.

    On the other side, the Grizzlies have gone 14-10 to open up the year. They have been playing without Ja Morant, who went down with an injury but will be back this year. Memphis is fresh off of a 105-90 victory over the Heat.

    Both of these teams should end up being postseason teams at the end of the year. They both need a big win tonight as well.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

