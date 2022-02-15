How to Watch Mavericks vs. Heat

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Heat aim for a series sweep against the Mavericks.

The Heat (37–20) are in the top spot in the Eastern Conference and are getting better and better as the season progresses. They look like a real threat to win the conference.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Live Stream Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Miami has won five games in a row, last beating the Nets 115–111 in a wild finish sparked by Kyle Lowry.

In Miami's first matchup against the Mavericks in early November, the Heat routed Dallas 125–110 behind four players with 22 points or more.

Tyler Herro came off the bench for 25 points, Jimmy Butler had 23 points, Kyle Lowry added in 22 points and nine assists, while Bam Adebayo controlled the paint with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Luka Doncic finished with 33 points and five assists in the loss.

Both teams have built their identity around defense, with Dallas at No. 2 (103.1 points allowed) and Miami at No. 5 (104.4 points allowed).

Miami especially is looking like a championship contender with the Eastern Conference up in the air. Butler, Adebayo, Lowry and Herro make this one of the toughest teams on both sides of the ball.

On the other side, Dallas (33–24) has a tougher path to the finals, but if it can maintain its defense, it is going to be a tough out.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
15
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 4
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
