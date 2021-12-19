How to Watch Mavericks at Timberwolves

The Mavericks and the Timberwolves are both coming off games against the Lakers. While Minnesota won its matchup, Dallas lost against Los Angeles.

The Mavericks (14-14) have not started the season strong, even though last year they started worse, with a 13–15 record. The Timberwolves (14–15) will look to take advantage of Dallas's slow start to win their fourth game in a row.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Live Stream Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Minnesota's Anthony Edwards scored 38 points against the Nuggets last Wednesday with a franchise record 10 three-pointers. In the Timberwolves' three-game winning streak, Edwards is averaging 31.0 points per game.

However, Edwards and Taurean Prince (health and safety) are both listed as out for Sunday's game.

The Mavericks are going to have seven players out, including Luka Doncic (ankle), Reggie Bullock (health and safety), Willie Cauley-Stein (personal), Josh Green (illness) and Frank Ntilikina (illness), with Sterling Brown (foot) listed as probable.

In their last three games the Mavericks have been without Doncic, going 2–1 and knocking off the Thunder and Hornets but losing to the Lakers in that span.

This season has been disjointed for both of these teams, as the Mavericks are adjusting to a new system and head coach Jason Kidd as he tries to balance the offense. The Timberwolves are going through the growing pains of being a very talented young team trying to break through.

Regional restrictions may apply.