How to Watch Mavericks at Timberwolves

Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Mavericks and the Timberwolves are both coming off games against the Lakers. While Minnesota won its matchup, Dallas lost against Los Angeles.
    Author:

    The Mavericks (14-14) have not started the season strong, even though last year they started worse, with a 13–15 record. The Timberwolves (14–15) will look to take advantage of Dallas's slow start to win their fourth game in a row.

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

    Live Stream Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Minnesota's Anthony Edwards scored 38 points against the Nuggets last Wednesday with a franchise record 10 three-pointers. In the Timberwolves' three-game winning streak, Edwards is averaging 31.0 points per game.

    However, Edwards and Taurean Prince (health and safety) are both listed as out for Sunday's game.

    The Mavericks are going to have seven players out, including Luka Doncic (ankle), Reggie Bullock (health and safety), Willie Cauley-Stein (personal), Josh Green (illness) and Frank Ntilikina (illness), with Sterling Brown (foot) listed as probable.

    In their last three games the Mavericks have been without Doncic, going 2–1 and knocking off the Thunder and Hornets but losing to the Lakers in that span.

    This season has been disjointed for both of these teams, as the Mavericks are adjusting to a new system and head coach Jason Kidd as he tries to balance the offense. The Timberwolves are going through the growing pains of being a very talented young team trying to break through.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 9
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 10, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates with Capitals right wing Daniel Sprong (10) after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Los Angeles Kings vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    just now
    Nov 30, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; San Jose Sharks center Noah Gregor (73) skates the puck past New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    just now
    Dec 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Kings right wing Alex Iafallo (19) skates with the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Washington Capitals vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    just now
    Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    just now
    Dec 15, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) and guard Isaiah Joe (7) and Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) battle for ball control during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    just now
    Dec 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks at Timberwolves

    just now
    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) fight for a rebound in the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    just now
    Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) shoots over Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Suns

    just now
    Tis The Season
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'Tis the Season to be Merry

    just now
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy