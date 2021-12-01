How to Watch Mavericks at Pelicans

On Wednesday night, the Mavericks will look to end their two-game losing streak as they head to New Orleans to play the Pelicans.

Without Zion Williamson this season, the Pelicans have been one of the worst teams in the league. With that in mind, the Mavericks will need to capitalize on the opportunity to get a win, as they’re currently on a two-game losing streak.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Game Time: 8:00p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass

The Mavericks have struggled as of late, only winning four of their last 10 games. Going 4-6 on the road this season, they’ve had a hard time pulling together wins away from Dallas.

Now at 10-9 on the season, Dallas is still in the playoff picture despite its recent skid. Injuries have been an issue this season, with Kristaps Porziņģis (right ankle sprain) being questionable in today’s matchup while Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) and Frank Ntilikina (right calf strain) are both out.

New Orleans is 6-17 (14th in west), but has gone .500 in its last 10 games. While Williamson has missed the entire season to this point, he’s been cleared for basketball activities but still isn’t active on the court yet.

In his absence, Brandon Ingram has been great, averaging 21.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. Additionally, Jonas Valančiūnas has been one of the most underrated players in the NBA, producing 19.3 points and 12.4 rebounds per contest.

If the Pelicans are going to have success against the Mavericks, it will likely come down to how well they can contain Luka Dončić.

