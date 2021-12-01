How to Watch Mavericks at Pelicans

Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Wednesday night, the Mavericks will look to end their two-game losing streak as they head to New Orleans to play the Pelicans.
    Author:

    Without Zion Williamson this season, the Pelicans have been one of the worst teams in the league. With that in mind, the Mavericks will need to capitalize on the opportunity to get a win, as they’re currently on a two-game losing streak.

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass

    Live Stream Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Mavericks have struggled as of late, only winning four of their last 10 games. Going 4-6 on the road this season, they’ve had a hard time pulling together wins away from Dallas.

    Now at 10-9 on the season, Dallas is still in the playoff picture despite its recent skid. Injuries have been an issue this season, with Kristaps Porziņģis (right ankle sprain) being questionable in today’s matchup while Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) and Frank Ntilikina (right calf strain) are both out.

    New Orleans is 6-17 (14th in west), but has gone .500 in its last 10 games. While Williamson has missed the entire season to this point, he’s been cleared for basketball activities but still isn’t active on the court yet.

    In his absence, Brandon Ingram has been great, averaging 21.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. Additionally, Jonas Valančiūnas has been one of the most underrated players in the NBA, producing 19.3 points and 12.4 rebounds per contest.

    If the Pelicans are going to have success against the Mavericks, it will likely come down to how well they can contain Luka Dončić.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) runs off the floor after the Rockets defeated the Charlotte Hornets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Thunder

    48 seconds ago
    soccer fans
    Liga CONCACAF

    How to Watch Motagua vs. Forge FC

    48 seconds ago
    ohio state women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Ohio State at Syracuse in Women's College Basketball

    48 seconds ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Bucks

    48 seconds ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots as New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks at Pelicans

    48 seconds ago
    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) and forward Kur Kuath (52) react during a time out against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Gonzaga Bulldogs won 87-71. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida vs. Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball

    48 seconds ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket over Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Celtics

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Cavaliers at Heat

    30 minutes ago
    Detroit Red Wings
    NHL

    How to Watch Kraken vs. Red Wings

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy