How to Watch Mavericks vs. Thunder

The Mavericks entered the season as potential Finals contenders, but find themselves on the outside looking in. They play the Thunder on Sunday.

The Dallas Mavericks are 12-13 this season. Even with all of their talent, the Mavs seem beatable and not as threatening as last season. They are susceptible to losing to teams looking to improve like the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are 8-17 on the season.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder Today:

Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Live Stream Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Mavericks have struggled as of late, with their second double-digit loss to an under .500 team in a week.

Offensively, the Mavericks are down across the board other than on the offensive glass, where they are up 7.8% from last season. They are scoring less, shooting about the same, getting to the free throw line less and not sharing the ball as much.

Dallas' No. 1 player Luka Doncic has missed four games overall this season, with the Mavericks going 0-4, however the team has stayed competitive in all.

This season the Thunder have played 17 total players and 14 of them at least 100 minutes overall. They are trying to see what they have with a large amount of talent.

There is one thing the Thunder know for certain, the trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (21.4 points, 5.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds), Lu Dort (17.3 points and 3.9 rebounds) and rookie Josh Giddey (10.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists) are the real deal.

Regional restrictions may apply.