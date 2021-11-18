How to Watch Mavericks at Suns

On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Mavericks are set for a huge road matchup against the Suns in Phoenix.

On Wednesday night, NBA fans will have plenty of opportunities to watch good basketball. There are quite a few interesting matchups on the schedule around the league. One of those matchups will come between the Mavericks and Suns in Phoenix.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns Today:

Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

Game Time: 10:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN

Unfortunately for the Mavericks, Luka Dončić will be unable to play in this matchup due to injuries to his left ankle and left knee; although the injuries are not serious. With that in mind, the 9-4 Dallas squad will need someone else to step up.

In the Mavericks' last game, a 111-101 win over the Nuggets, the team was led by Kristaps Porziņģis with 29 points and 11 rebounds.

On the other side of the court, the Suns have been figuring things out and are now 10-3. They were able to defeat the Timberwolves by a final score of 99-96 in their last outing. Phoenix was led by Devin Booker, who scored 29 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent, but Dončić having to sit out is a big loss for the Mavericks. These two teams look like potential contenders in the West, and fans will want to make sure to tune in for this matchup.

