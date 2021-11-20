How to Watch Mavericks vs. Suns

The Mavericks are set to take on the Suns in Phoenix on Friday night.

For the second straight game for these two teams, the Mavericks and Suns are set to face each other on Friday night. With quite a few good games on the schedule for NBA fans to watch, this could be one of the best of the night. Both teams are considered contenders in the Western Conference, which sets the stage for an intriguing showdown.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns Today:

Game Date: Nov. 19th, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN Deportes

Live stream the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their last game, also against the Suns, the Mavericks came up short by a final score of 105-98. Dallas saw Tim Hardaway Jr. lead the team in scoring with Luka Dončić out, putting up 22 points. They will look to split the two-game back-to-back series against the Suns.

Phoenix, on the other hand, received a big performance from Devin Booker last game. He scored 24 points to go along with nine rebounds. Chris Paul put up 14 assists and zero turnovers while chipping in seven points for the Suns.

When two teams face off against each other in back-to-back games, things can get interesting in the second game. Both the Mavericks and Suns are good basketball teams.

This should be must-watch basketball for NBA fans, even though Dončić will likely miss another game.

Regional restrictions may apply.