How to Watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers square off looking to gain some momentum.
    Author:

    The Dallas Mavericks (15-17) have lost four of five games and two in a row, including on Christmas Day against the Jazz. For the Portland Trail Blazers (13-19), they are also coming off a loss, but started getting their feet underneath them with two straight wins after a six-game losing streak.

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

    Live Stream Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Mavericks were without Luka Doncic and others, but gave the Jazz a run for their money on Christmas Day.

    This season the Mavericks have played 10 games without All-NBA star Luka Doncic, with a 2-8 record. However, the team has been competitive and scrappy in those losses. In their last five games (1-4), the team is shooting 38% from the field and 29% from three, both down from the first 27 games.

    This is the first game of the season for these teams, with the Blazers winning two of three last year.

    For the Blazers, one big variable in them winning those two games was the play of All-NBA guard Damian Lillard. He has been great for much of the season and in the two wins he put up 37.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 8
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 19, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) dribbles as Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

    10 seconds ago
    Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    10 seconds ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) play for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    10 seconds ago
    Crimes Gone Viral
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'Crimes Gone Viral' Season 2 Premiere

    10 seconds ago
    Dec 26, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) shoots in front of Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is fouled by Dallas Mavericks forward Sterling Brown (0) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Hockey Fans
    2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

    How to Watch IIHF Junior Championships: Sweden vs. Slovakia

    30 minutes ago
    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs for a first down against the New York Jets during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
    NFL

    New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    45 minutes ago
    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs for a first down against the New York Jets during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
    NFL

    Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    45 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy