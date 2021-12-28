How to Watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

The Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers square off looking to gain some momentum.

The Dallas Mavericks (15-17) have lost four of five games and two in a row, including on Christmas Day against the Jazz. For the Portland Trail Blazers (13-19), they are also coming off a loss, but started getting their feet underneath them with two straight wins after a six-game losing streak.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 27, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

The Mavericks were without Luka Doncic and others, but gave the Jazz a run for their money on Christmas Day.

This season the Mavericks have played 10 games without All-NBA star Luka Doncic, with a 2-8 record. However, the team has been competitive and scrappy in those losses. In their last five games (1-4), the team is shooting 38% from the field and 29% from three, both down from the first 27 games.

This is the first game of the season for these teams, with the Blazers winning two of three last year.

For the Blazers, one big variable in them winning those two games was the play of All-NBA guard Damian Lillard. He has been great for much of the season and in the two wins he put up 37.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

