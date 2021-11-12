How to Watch Mavericks at Spurs

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With plenty of great matchups for fans to watch on Friday night, the Mavericks hitting the road to take on the Spurs is an intriguing Texan showdown.
    The 2021-22 NBA season continues with a great slate of games on the schedule for Friday night. One game to watch will be a battle in Texas between the Mavericks and Spurs in San Antonio.

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 12th, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 7

    Watch Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Mavericks have been able to compile a 7-4 record. There are still questions that need answering, and the team needs to put everything together. But they look like a legitimate Western Conference contender. Dallas is fresh off of a 117-107 loss against the Bulls that saw Kristaps Porzingis lead the way with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

    On the other side of the court, the Spurs are 4-7 coming into this matchup. San Antonio pulled off a huge 136-117 win over the Kings last time out. In that game, the Spurs were led by Dejounte Murray with 26 points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds.

    Both of these teams have a lot of talent on their rosters. The Mavericks are better on paper right now, but the Spurs are a very competitive and athletic basketball team. With that in mind, this could be a very entertaining game between Texas rivals.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

