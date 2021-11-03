How to Watch Mavericks at Spurs

Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Wednesday night the San Antonio Spurs will look to avenge their recent loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
    Author:

    The Spurs have been among the worst teams in the NBA this season with just two wins in their first seven games. They’ll look to protect their home court against the Mavericks on Wednesday.

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass

    Live Stream Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Mavericks have been better at home this season than on the road but should still be the favorite in this matchup. Last week when these two teams played, Dallas climbed out of a 20-point hole to pull off the victory. 

    The Mavericks be on the second night of a back-to-back in this matchup against San Antonio, coming off of a home game against the Miami Heat. Maxi Kleber was recently diagnosed with an injury that will keep him out for 7-10 days, while Kristaps Porziņģis has missed the last five games.

    The Spurs have a 1-2 record at the AT&T Center this season with an opportunity to bring their home record to .500 with a win over the Mavs. Dejounte Murray has been the team’s best player to this point in the season, averaging 17.6 points, 8.4 assists and 7.6 rebounds per game.

    Clearly in the middle of a rebuild, the Spurs could be looking at another lottery pick in the upcoming draft.

    As division and in-state rivals, the Mavs and Spurs play four times each season. Tonight’s matchup will be the second, with the third contest coming next Friday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    3
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
