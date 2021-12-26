How to Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz

Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The NBA's highest-scoring team, the Jazz, will go for its 11th win in 13 games on Christmas Day.
    No team has dominated the stretch between Thanksgiving and Christmas quite like the Jazz. Utah has won 11 of its last 13 games going back to Nov. 27, including an eight-game winning streak. The reigning Western Conference regular-season champions will look to keep rolling Saturday, closing out the NBA's Christmas Day slate hosting the Dallas Mavericks.

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    No team has been better offensively this year than the Jazz. They lead the league in a number of major offensive categories, including points per game (115.8) and field goal percentage (47.8%). They're also grabbing more rebounds per game (47.4) than any other team.

    All of that has led the Jazz to a 22-9 record, making them just one of four NBA teams yet to lose double-digit games. Last time out, they beat the Timberwolves 128-116 behind a 28-point performance from Donovan Mitchell, and a 20-point, 17-rebound double-double from Rudy Gobert.

    On the other side is a Mavericks team that had won three of its last five games before falling to the defending-champion Bucks on Thursday night. Dallas could be facing a challenge on Saturday, with star Luka Dončić currently in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

    This game gets underway at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. 

    How To Watch

    December
    25
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
