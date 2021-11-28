Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) passes the ball around Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) passes the ball around Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Mavericks (10-7) will try to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Washington Wizards (12-7) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Wizards

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: American Airlines Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Wizards

    • The 104.1 points per game the Mavericks record are the same as the Wizards give up.
    • Dallas is 8-2 when scoring more than 104.7 points.
    • When Washington allows fewer than 104.1 points, it is 8-2.
    • The Wizards put up the same points per game as the Mavericks give up (105.4).
    • When it scores more than 105.4 points, Washington is 5-1.
    • Dallas is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 105.4 points.
    • The Mavericks are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Wizards allow to opponents.
    • Dallas is 8-2 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
    • The Wizards have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.
    • Washington is 8-2 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who tallies 25.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.
    • Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dwight Powell, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal averages 23.1 points and adds 5.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Kyle Kuzma is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 9.2 rebounds per game. He also scores 13.0 points and adds 2.6 assists per game.
    • Kuzma is consistent from three-point range and leads the Wizards with 2.1 made threes per game.
    • Washington's leader in steals is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 2.1 per game.

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Nuggets

    W 111-101

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Suns

    L 105-98

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Suns

    L 112-104

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Clippers

    L 97-91

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Clippers

    W 112-104

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Heat

    L 112-97

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Heat

    W 103-100

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Hornets

    L 109-103

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Pelicans

    L 127-102

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Thunder

    W 101-99

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Kazmeir Allen (19) returns a kick for a touchdown against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Cal vs. UCLA

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_17108974
    College Football

    How to Watch BYU Cougars vs. USC Trojans

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw shakes hands with California Golden Bears running back Christopher Brooks (34) after the game at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    UCLA vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) throws a pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    USC vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) carries the ball in the fourth quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    BYU vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Kazmeir Allen (19) returns a kick for a touchdown against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Cal vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    31 minutes ago
    washington huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Winthrop at Washington in Men's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Winthrop Eagles forward D.J. Burns Jr. (30) reacts to a call during the game against the Villanova Wildcats during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington vs. Winthrop: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 hour ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Winthrop Eagles forward D.J. Burns Jr. (30) reacts to a call during the game against the Villanova Wildcats during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Winthrop vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy