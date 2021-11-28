Nov 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) passes the ball around Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (10-7) will try to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Washington Wizards (12-7) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Wizards

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Wizards

The 104.1 points per game the Mavericks record are the same as the Wizards give up.

Dallas is 8-2 when scoring more than 104.7 points.

When Washington allows fewer than 104.1 points, it is 8-2.

The Wizards put up the same points per game as the Mavericks give up (105.4).

When it scores more than 105.4 points, Washington is 5-1.

Dallas is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 105.4 points.

The Mavericks are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Wizards allow to opponents.

Dallas is 8-2 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

The Wizards have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.

Washington is 8-2 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who tallies 25.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.

Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dwight Powell, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal averages 23.1 points and adds 5.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards in those statistics.

Kyle Kuzma is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 9.2 rebounds per game. He also scores 13.0 points and adds 2.6 assists per game.

Kuzma is consistent from three-point range and leads the Wizards with 2.1 made threes per game.

Washington's leader in steals is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 2.1 per game.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/15/2021 Nuggets W 111-101 Home 11/17/2021 Suns L 105-98 Away 11/19/2021 Suns L 112-104 Away 11/21/2021 Clippers L 97-91 Away 11/23/2021 Clippers W 112-104 Away 11/27/2021 Wizards - Home 11/29/2021 Cavaliers - Home 12/1/2021 Pelicans - Away 12/3/2021 Pelicans - Home 12/4/2021 Grizzlies - Home 12/7/2021 Nets - Home

Wizards Upcoming Schedule