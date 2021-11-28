How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (10-7) will try to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Washington Wizards (12-7) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Wizards
- The 104.1 points per game the Mavericks record are the same as the Wizards give up.
- Dallas is 8-2 when scoring more than 104.7 points.
- When Washington allows fewer than 104.1 points, it is 8-2.
- The Wizards put up the same points per game as the Mavericks give up (105.4).
- When it scores more than 105.4 points, Washington is 5-1.
- Dallas is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 105.4 points.
- The Mavericks are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Wizards allow to opponents.
- Dallas is 8-2 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
- The Wizards have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.
- Washington is 8-2 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who tallies 25.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.
- Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dwight Powell, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal averages 23.1 points and adds 5.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Kyle Kuzma is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 9.2 rebounds per game. He also scores 13.0 points and adds 2.6 assists per game.
- Kuzma is consistent from three-point range and leads the Wizards with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Washington's leader in steals is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 2.1 per game.
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Nuggets
W 111-101
Home
11/17/2021
Suns
L 105-98
Away
11/19/2021
Suns
L 112-104
Away
11/21/2021
Clippers
L 97-91
Away
11/23/2021
Clippers
W 112-104
Away
11/27/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/29/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/1/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
12/3/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
12/4/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
12/7/2021
Nets
-
Home
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Heat
L 112-97
Away
11/20/2021
Heat
W 103-100
Home
11/22/2021
Hornets
L 109-103
Home
11/24/2021
Pelicans
L 127-102
Away
11/26/2021
Thunder
W 101-99
Away
11/27/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
11/29/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/1/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
12/3/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/5/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/6/2021
Pacers
-
Away