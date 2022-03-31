Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

Mar 30, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) reach for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (47-29) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (32-43) on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Wizards

Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022

Friday, April 1, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Mavericks

The Wizards record 108.1 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 104.2 the Mavericks give up.

Washington has a 24-21 record when scoring more than 104.2 points.

When Dallas gives up fewer than 108.1 points, it is 39-13.

The Mavericks' 106.9 points per game are only 4.5 fewer points than the 111.4 the Wizards give up to opponents.

Dallas is 23-3 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Washington is 17-6 when it allows fewer than 106.9 points.

The Mavericks are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 25th.

The Wizards' 9.0 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Mavericks grab per game (9.4).

The Mavericks are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 28th.

Wizards Players to Watch

The Wizards leader in points, rebounds and assists is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 17.1 points, 8.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch