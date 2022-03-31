Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (47-29) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (32-43) on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Mavericks
- The Wizards record 108.1 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 104.2 the Mavericks give up.
- Washington has a 24-21 record when scoring more than 104.2 points.
- When Dallas gives up fewer than 108.1 points, it is 39-13.
- The Mavericks' 106.9 points per game are only 4.5 fewer points than the 111.4 the Wizards give up to opponents.
- Dallas is 23-3 when it scores more than 111.4 points.
- Washington is 17-6 when it allows fewer than 106.9 points.
- The Mavericks are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 25th.
- The Wizards' 9.0 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Mavericks grab per game (9.4).
Wizards Players to Watch
- The Wizards leader in points, rebounds and assists is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 17.1 points, 8.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic is atop almost all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by putting up 27.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.
- Doncic is reliable from three-point range and leads the Mavericks with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber (1.0 per game).
