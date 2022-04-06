How to Watch Daniel Berger at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 12, 2022; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Daniel Berger sets his ball after getting relief on the 18th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Last competition at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, Daniel Berger carded a 35th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Masters Tournament trying to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Daniel Berger at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +4000

Berger's Recent Performance

Berger has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.

Berger has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in three of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Berger has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.

The last time he competed at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, Berger missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 35 - $58,239 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 4 -7 $392,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +1 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 20 -10 $95,508

