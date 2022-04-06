How to Watch Daniel Berger at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last competition at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, Daniel Berger carded a 35th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Masters Tournament trying to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Daniel Berger at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +4000
Berger's Recent Performance
- Berger has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.
- Berger has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in three of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Berger has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.
- The last time he competed at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, Berger missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
35
-
$58,239
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
4
-7
$392,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+1
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
20
-10
$95,508
