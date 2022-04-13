How to Watch Daniel Berger at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Daniel Berger will play April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina. In his last tournament he placed 50th in the Masters Tournament, shooting +15 at Augusta National Golf Club.
How to Watch Daniel Berger at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Berger's Recent Performance
- Berger will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Berger has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Berger has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.
- In 2021, Berger's last time competing at Harbour Town Golf Links, he placed 13th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
50
+15
$37,350
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
4
-7
$392,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+1
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
20
-10
$95,508
