How to Watch Daniel Berger at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 27, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Daniel Berger plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Berger will play April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina. In his last tournament he placed 50th in the Masters Tournament, shooting +15 at Augusta National Golf Club.

How to Watch Daniel Berger at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Berger's Recent Performance

Berger will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Berger has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Berger has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.

In 2021, Berger's last time competing at Harbour Town Golf Links, he placed 13th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 50 +15 $37,350 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 4 -7 $392,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +1 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 20 -10 $95,508

