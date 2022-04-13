How to Watch Danny Lee at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament, Danny Lee missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. He'll be after better results April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
How to Watch Danny Lee at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
Lee's Recent Performance
- Lee has finished back-to-back rounds with the lowest score of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Lee has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- Lee has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.
- Lee did not play well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+3
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
61
+10
$26,040
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
21
-7
$125,880
