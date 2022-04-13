How to Watch Danny Lee at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Danny Lee plays from the bunker on the 17th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament, Danny Lee missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. He'll be after better results April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

How to Watch Danny Lee at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Lee's Recent Performance

Lee has finished back-to-back rounds with the lowest score of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Lee has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

Lee has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.

Lee did not play well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +3 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 48 -4 $19,439 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 61 +10 $26,040 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 21 -7 $125,880

