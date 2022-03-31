How to Watch Danny Lee at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 4, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Danny Lee hits his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Lee enters play March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) after a 48th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in the most recent tournament he played.

How to Watch Danny Lee at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +15000

Lee's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Lee has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) (2015).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 48 -4 $19,439 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 61 +10 $26,040 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 21 -7 $125,880 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +3 $0

