How to Watch Danny Lee at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Danny Lee enters play March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) after a 48th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in the most recent tournament he played.
How to Watch Danny Lee at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +15000
Lee's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lee has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) (2015).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
61
+10
$26,040
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
21
-7
$125,880
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
