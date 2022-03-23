How to Watch Danny Willett at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Danny Willett takes to the links in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He's looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +6000
Willett's Recent Performance
- Willett has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Willett has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
52
+8
$28,170
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
48
+4
$20,286
November 11-14
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
MC
+8
$0
November 4- 7
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
27
-11
$50,400
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
