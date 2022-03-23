How to Watch Danny Willett at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Danny Willett hits his drive on the 10th hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Willett takes to the links in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He's looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.

How to Watch Danny Willett at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +6000

Willett's Recent Performance

Willett has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Willett has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 52 +8 $28,170 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 48 +4 $20,286 November 11-14 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open MC +8 $0 November 4- 7 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba 27 -11 $50,400

