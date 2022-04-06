How to Watch Danny Willett at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Danny Willett hits his drive on the 10th hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Danny Willett concluded the weekend at -6, good for a 36th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 aiming for a higher finish.

How to Watch Danny Willett at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +30000

Willett's Recent Performance

Willett has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Willett has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

He missed the cut the last time he played Augusta National Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 36 -6 $16,488 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 52 +8 $28,170 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 48 +4 $20,286 November 11-14 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open MC +8 $0

