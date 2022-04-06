How to Watch Danny Willett at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Danny Willett concluded the weekend at -6, good for a 36th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 aiming for a higher finish.
How to Watch Danny Willett at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +30000
Willett's Recent Performance
- Willett has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Willett has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- He missed the cut the last time he played Augusta National Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
52
+8
$28,170
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
48
+4
$20,286
November 11-14
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
MC
+8
$0
