How to Watch Danny Willett at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Danny Willett, the No. 128 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 18th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 14-17.
How to Watch Danny Willett at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Willett's Recent Performance
- Willett has finished below par six times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Willett has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- The last time Willett golfed this course (2021), he finished 18th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
12
+1
$330,000
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
52
+8
$28,170
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
48
+4
$20,286
