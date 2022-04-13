How to Watch Danny Willett at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 24, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Danny Willett plays his shot from the tenth hole during the first round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Willett, the No. 128 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 18th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 14-17.

How to Watch Danny Willett at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links

Willett's Recent Performance

Willett has finished below par six times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Willett has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

The last time Willett golfed this course (2021), he finished 18th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 12 +1 $330,000 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 36 -6 $16,488 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 52 +8 $28,170 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 48 +4 $20,286

