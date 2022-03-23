How to Watch David Hearn at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Hearn looks for better results in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship after he finished 33rd shooting -7 in this tournament a year ago at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).
How to Watch David Hearn at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +15000
Hearn's Recent Performance
- Over his last seven rounds, Hearn has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Hearn has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last seven rounds.
- Hearn last played at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020 and finished 33rd in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+7
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-4
$17,661
November 18-21
The RSM Classic
MC
E
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
39
-4
$25,675
September 16-19
Fortinet Championship
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
