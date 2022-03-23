How to Watch David Hearn at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 11, 2021; Ridgeland, South Carolina, USA; David Hearn putts on the green during the second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

David Hearn looks for better results in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship after he finished 33rd shooting -7 in this tournament a year ago at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).

How to Watch David Hearn at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +15000

Hearn's Recent Performance

Over his last seven rounds, Hearn has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hearn has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last seven rounds.

Hearn last played at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020 and finished 33rd in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +7 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -4 $17,661 November 18-21 The RSM Classic MC E $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 39 -4 $25,675 September 16-19 Fortinet Championship MC +2 $0

