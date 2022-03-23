How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his time out at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, David Lingmerth posted a 16th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship aiming for better results.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +20000
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Lingmerth's Recent Performance
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lingmerth has finished below par seven times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lingmerth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- Lingmerth didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he played Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
16
-10
$58,275
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
57
-1
$14,885
Regional restrictions apply.
