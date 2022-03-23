How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 27, 2019; Avondale, LA, USA; David Lingmerth hits a putt on the 7th hole during the third round of the Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

In his time out at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, David Lingmerth posted a 16th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship aiming for better results.

How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +20000

+20000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lingmerth's Recent Performance

Over his last 12 rounds, Lingmerth has finished below par seven times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lingmerth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Lingmerth didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he played Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 16 -10 $58,275 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 57 -1 $14,885

Regional restrictions apply.