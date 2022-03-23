How to Watch David Lipsky at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Lipsky enters play March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) after a 68th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in the most recent competition he appeared in.
How to Watch David Lipsky at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +4000
Lipsky's Recent Performance
- Lipsky will try to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lipsky has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Lipsky has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
68
+1
$16,224
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
26
+4
$87,600
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
55
+5
$18,160
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+2
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
24
-9
$74,603
How To Watch
