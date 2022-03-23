How to Watch David Lipsky at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 27, 2021; Bradenton, Florida, USA; David Lipsky putts on the 11th green during the third round of World Golf Championships at The Concession golf tournament at The Concession Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

David Lipsky enters play March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) after a 68th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in the most recent competition he appeared in.

How to Watch David Lipsky at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +4000

Lipsky's Recent Performance

Lipsky will try to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lipsky has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Lipsky has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 68 +1 $16,224 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 26 +4 $87,600 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 55 +5 $18,160 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +2 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 24 -9 $74,603

