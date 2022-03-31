How to Watch David Lipsky at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Lipsky will compete March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. In his last tournament he finished seventh in the Corales Puntacana Championship, shooting -13 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).
How to Watch David Lipsky at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +14000
Lipsky's Recent Performance
- Lipsky will look to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Lipsky has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lipsky has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
7
-13
$112,388
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
68
+1
$16,224
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
26
+4
$87,600
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
55
+5
$18,160
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
