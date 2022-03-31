How to Watch David Lipsky at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; David Lipsky plays his shot off the 3rd tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

David Lipsky will compete March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. In his last tournament he finished seventh in the Corales Puntacana Championship, shooting -13 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).

How to Watch David Lipsky at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +14000

+14000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lipsky's Recent Performance

Lipsky will look to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Lipsky has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lipsky has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 7 -13 $112,388 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 68 +1 $16,224 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 26 +4 $87,600 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 55 +5 $18,160 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +2 $0

