David Skinns looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

How to Watch David Skinns at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +18000

Skinns' Recent Performance

Over his last seven rounds, Skinns has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Skinns has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last seven rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +3 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +11 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +1 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC +3 $0 January 20-23 The American Express MC +1 $0

