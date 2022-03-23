How to Watch David Skinns at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Skinns looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
How to Watch David Skinns at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +18000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Skinns' Recent Performance
- Over his last seven rounds, Skinns has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Skinns has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last seven rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+3
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+11
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+1
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
+3
$0
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
+1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)