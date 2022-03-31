How to Watch David Skinns at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 21, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; David Skinns walks off the second tee during the final round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

David Skinns enters play in San Antonio, Texas looking for better results March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Corales Puntacana Championship

How to Watch David Skinns at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +40000

Skinns' Recent Performance

Over his last six rounds, Skinns has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last six rounds, Skinns has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +3 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +11 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +1 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC +3 $0

