How to Watch David Skinns at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Skinns enters play in San Antonio, Texas looking for better results March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +40000
Skinns' Recent Performance
- Over his last six rounds, Skinns has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Skinns has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+3
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+11
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+1
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
