How to Watch Davis Riley at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Davis Riley carded a 63rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 RBC Heritage looking for better results.
How to Watch Davis Riley at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Riley's Recent Performance
- Over his last 11 rounds, Riley has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 11 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Riley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
63
+1
$18,576
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
2
-17
$850,200
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+6
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
42
+3
$27,600
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
49
-5
$21,089
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
