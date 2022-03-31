How to Watch Davis Riley at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Davis Riley plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Davis Riley enters play March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a second-place finish in the Valspar Championship in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Davis Riley at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +5500

Riley's Recent Performance

Riley has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 11 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Riley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 2 -17 $850,200 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +6 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 42 +3 $27,600 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 49 -5 $21,089 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC +3 $0

