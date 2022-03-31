How to Watch Davis Riley at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Davis Riley enters play March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a second-place finish in the Valspar Championship in the last competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Davis Riley at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +5500
Riley's Recent Performance
- Riley has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 11 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Over his last 11 rounds, Riley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
2
-17
$850,200
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+6
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
42
+3
$27,600
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
49
-5
$21,089
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
