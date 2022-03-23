How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Dawie Van Der Walt enters play March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Grand Reserve Country Club following a 41st-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico his last time in competition.
How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +18000
Van Der Walt's Recent Performance
- Van Der Walt has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Van Der Walt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+7
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
+3
$0
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
