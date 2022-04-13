How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Denny McCarthy seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 RBC Heritage. He placed 13th at the par-71 Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021.
How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
McCarthy's Recent Performance
- McCarthy has qualified for the weekend five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- McCarthy has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, McCarthy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- In 2021, McCarthy's last time competing at Harbour Town Golf Links, he placed 13th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
60
+3
$44,600
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
61
+10
$26,040
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
30
+2
$43,133
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)