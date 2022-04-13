Skip to main content

How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 18, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Denny McCarthy plays his shot from the fairway on the 7th hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Denny McCarthy seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 RBC Heritage. He placed 13th at the par-71 Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021.

How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the RBC Heritage

  • Date: April 14-17, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
  • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:

McCarthy's Recent Performance

  • McCarthy has qualified for the weekend five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
  • McCarthy has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 12 rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, McCarthy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
  • In 2021, McCarthy's last time competing at Harbour Town Golf Links, he placed 13th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

18

-7

$92,606

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

48

-4

$19,439

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

60

+3

$44,600

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

61

+10

$26,040

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

30

+2

$43,133

How To Watch

April
13
2022

RBC Heritage, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

