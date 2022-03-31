How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Denny McCarthy hits the links March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a 48th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.
How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +7500
- Live Stream on fuboTV
McCarthy's Recent Performance
- McCarthy has made the cut four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, McCarthy has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- McCarthy has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 12 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
60
+3
$44,600
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
61
+10
$26,040
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
30
+2
$43,133
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)