How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 23, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Denny McCarthy plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the American Express golf tournament at Pete Dye Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Denny McCarthy hits the links March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a 48th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.

How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +7500

+7500 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

McCarthy's Recent Performance

McCarthy has made the cut four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Over his last 12 rounds, McCarthy has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

McCarthy has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 12 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 48 -4 $19,439 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 60 +3 $44,600 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 61 +10 $26,040 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 30 +2 $43,133 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC E $0

Regional restrictions apply.