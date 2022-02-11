How to Watch Nuggets at Celtics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In a Friday night matchup, the Celtics will host the Nuggets in Boston.

Now that the trade deadline has come and gone, teams around the NBA will look to make one final push ahead of the postseason. As the dust settles following numerous transactions around the league, new-look rosters will begin to build chemistry and teams could start to figure things out.

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: You can stream Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Two teams that are currently in the playoff picture but would like to improve positioning in their respective conferences are the Celtics and Nuggets. Both several games over .500, the remainder of the regular season will be critical in determining whether or not they can earn home-court advantage in the playoffs.

These two franchises will match up in Boston tonight in a key game following the deadline.

The Celtics will look quite a bit different moving forward after acquiring Derrick White and Daniel Theis at the deadline. With the core duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown still at the helm, it’s really just the supporting cast that will be different the rest of the way.

With a record of 31-25, Boston is currently seventh in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics are on a six-game winning streak and have won eight of their last 10.

Denver was a bit quieter at the deadline but has an extremely important piece in Jamal Murray that could re-join the team before the playoffs. He’ll be just as impactful as nearly any player the Nuggets could have acquired via trade.

Their record of 30-24 is good for sixth in the Western Conference. Just 15-14 on the road this season, playing in Boston could be a challenge for the Nuggets tonight.

The Celtics and Nuggets both need to have a solid stretch the remainder of the season for seeding purposes. With the star talent to do so, these could both be teams to monitor down the stretch.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
11
2022

Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 25, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) goes to the basket on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Celtics

1 minute ago
Jan 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Hawks

1 minute ago
Hansi Flick Germany Soccer
Liga MX

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Tijuana

1 minute ago
Georgia Women's Gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Alabama vs Georgia Women's Gymnastics

1 minute ago
imago1007377049h
Primera División de Argentina

How to Watch Banfield vs. San Lorenzo

16 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) dunks over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during first quarter action at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Hornets at Pistons

31 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch Universitario de Deportes vs. CD Universidad San Martín

31 minutes ago
uconn women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch DePaul at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
nc state wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch NC State at Pittsburgh in College Wrestling

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy