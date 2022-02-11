How to Watch Nuggets at Celtics

Now that the trade deadline has come and gone, teams around the NBA will look to make one final push ahead of the postseason. As the dust settles following numerous transactions around the league, new-look rosters will begin to build chemistry and teams could start to figure things out.

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

Two teams that are currently in the playoff picture but would like to improve positioning in their respective conferences are the Celtics and Nuggets. Both several games over .500, the remainder of the regular season will be critical in determining whether or not they can earn home-court advantage in the playoffs.

These two franchises will match up in Boston tonight in a key game following the deadline.

The Celtics will look quite a bit different moving forward after acquiring Derrick White and Daniel Theis at the deadline. With the core duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown still at the helm, it’s really just the supporting cast that will be different the rest of the way.

With a record of 31-25, Boston is currently seventh in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics are on a six-game winning streak and have won eight of their last 10.

Denver was a bit quieter at the deadline but has an extremely important piece in Jamal Murray that could re-join the team before the playoffs. He’ll be just as impactful as nearly any player the Nuggets could have acquired via trade.

Their record of 30-24 is good for sixth in the Western Conference. Just 15-14 on the road this season, playing in Boston could be a challenge for the Nuggets tonight.

The Celtics and Nuggets both need to have a solid stretch the remainder of the season for seeding purposes. With the star talent to do so, these could both be teams to monitor down the stretch.

