How to Watch Nuggets at Nets

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nuggets and Nets will both try to get the best of one another when they face off on Wednesday night.

The Nets struggled in their last game against the Lakers, who have had plenty of struggles of their own this season. It helped that Anthony Davis was back in the lineup and hurt that Kyrie Irving wasn't on the court for the Nets because the game was played in Brooklyn. The road doesn't get much easier at home when the reigning MVP Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets come to town. 

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Live stream Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Nuggets are just trying to stay afloat until they get Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back, which the team hopes will be before the playoffs. They wouldn't be anywhere without Jokić, who is putting up legitimate numbers on both sides of the ball to repeat as MVP.

Denver won back-to-back games against the Pistons like it was expected to, but this game against the Nets will really show the Nuggets' true ceiling without being completely healthy. 

The Nets will be one of the best teams in the East no matter what, especially when Kevin Durant comes back in the lineup. Look for James Harden to shoulder most of that responsibility tonight even though there are rumors of him being traded to the 76ers for Ben Simmons after the season. 

Regardless, he will be the Nets MVP for some time to come. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

