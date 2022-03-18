How to Watch Nuggets at Cavaliers

The slumping Cavaliers must deal with reigning MVP and surging Nuggets without injured All-Star Jarrett Allen.

The Cavaliers (39-30) are closing in on their first playoff berth this century without LeBron James on the roster, but are fighting to hold onto the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Friday night, they host the surging Nuggets (42-28) and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Cleveland is 2-3 since All-Star center Jarrett Allen fractured a finger on March 6 and is tied with Toronto for sixth place in the East.

That places some extra pressure on standout rookie Evan Mobley to contain Jokic, who is averaging 30.9 points, 13.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists over his last seven games.

Denver has won two straight and five of its last seven. The Nuggets are 2-0 on their current three-game Eastern swing with wins at the 76ers and Wizards.

Against the Wizards on Wednesday, Jokic led seven Denver players in double figures with 29 points, while rookie Bones Hyland came off the bench to toss in 17 in just 24 minutes.

The Cavs dropped a 118-114 decision to the 76ers at home on Wednesday despite 22 points from All-Star Darius Garland.

Denver is getting healthy at the right time, with injured stars Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. expected to return before the end of the regular season. Cleveland, meanwhile, is without backup guard Rajon Rondo (ankle) and reserve big man Dean Wade (knee) against the Nuggets.

