How to Watch Nuggets at Cavaliers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Cleveland Cavaliers:  Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The slumping Cavaliers must deal with reigning MVP and surging Nuggets without injured All-Star Jarrett Allen.

The Cavaliers (39-30) are closing in on their first playoff berth this century without LeBron James on the roster, but are fighting to hold onto the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Friday night, they host the surging Nuggets (42-28) and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live Stream the Denver Nuggets at Cleveland Cavaliers game with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cleveland is 2-3 since All-Star center Jarrett Allen fractured a finger on March 6 and is tied with Toronto for sixth place in the East. 

That places some extra pressure on standout rookie Evan Mobley to contain Jokic, who is averaging 30.9 points, 13.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists over his last seven games.

Denver has won two straight and five of its last seven. The Nuggets are 2-0 on their current three-game Eastern swing with wins at the 76ers and Wizards. 

Against the Wizards on Wednesday, Jokic led seven Denver players in double figures with 29 points, while rookie Bones Hyland came off the bench to toss in 17 in just 24 minutes.

The Cavs dropped a 118-114 decision to the 76ers at home on Wednesday despite 22 points from All-Star Darius Garland.

Denver is getting healthy at the right time, with injured stars Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. expected to return before the end of the regular season. Cleveland, meanwhile, is without backup guard Rajon Rondo (ankle) and reserve big man Dean Wade (knee) against the Nuggets.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Denver Nuggets at Cleveland Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17909702
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Cavaliers

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
USATSI_17910186
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Nets

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
USATSI_17897662
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Knicks

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) makes a three point basket over Orlando Magic forward Admiral Schofield (25) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) sets a pick for forward Kevin Durant (7) as he drives around Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) and Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) slam dunks the ball on Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) has words with Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) sets a pick for forward Kevin Durant (7) as he drives around Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) and Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Nets

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) has words with Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Raptors

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy