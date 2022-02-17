How to Watch Nuggets at Warriors

The Warriors look to even the season series today against the Nuggets when they meet on Wednesday night.

Since mid-January, the Nuggets (32-25) have been one of the best teams in the Western Conference and the NBA overall. They have gone 13-7 since falling to .500 on the season behind the excellent play of reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and a balanced team that plays hard on both ends of the floor. They take on the Warriors (42-16) who have flat out been one of the best teams in the NBA since opening day, and who like to get their win back against Denver tonight.

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Denver won a defensive grind against Golden State in their only game this season (89-86) at the end of the year, holding off a dramatic comeback:

In its last 20 games, Denver has gone 13-7, averaging 116.4 points per game and giving up 110.0 points to their opponents. During this stretch, it has wins over the Bucks, Nets and Raptors.

That would be the No. 1 offense in the NBA and the No. 18 defense if sustained all season, by the way.

The biggest factor for Denver has been Jokic. He is averaging 26.0 points, 13.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game on 58-39-86 splits over his last 19 games showing, again showing why he was the MVP last season.

Overall, Jokic has 45 double-doubles and 15 triple-doubles in 51 games played. He has been a force.

Golden State has just been the model of consistency this season. The Warriors are No. 4 on defense (103.5 points allowed) and No. 12 on offense (110.5 points scored) for the season. They are getting better with Klay Thompson playing himself into game shape and the rookies giving them quality minutes.

