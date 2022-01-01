How to Watch Nuggets at Rockets

After having to postpone their last game the Denver Nuggets look to get back on the court strong against the Houston Rockets.

On Thursday night the Denver Nuggets (17-16) were not able to field an eight man roster and had to postpone their game with the Warriors. With a day to build out their roster, they look to take on the Houston Rockets (10-25) who they beat in their only other game this season. The postponed game was the 11th game this season that was not able to be played on time.

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

It was an early-season battle, but the Nuggets came out on top in a defensive grind led by Nikola Jokic’s 28 points and 12 rebounds in the last meeting of these teams:

That game was back on November 6th, 2021 and the teams are vastly different looking today, especially the Nuggets with all of their Health and Safety protocol players and the Rockets, who have started to play better.

In that first game Christian Wood put up 12 points and 17 rebounds, then after the game did not seem impressed with Jokic saying if he got the ball more he would have outplayed the reigning MVP.

This season Wood is playing a notch below his career-high scoring season from last year. He is averaging 17.3 points per game (-3.7 points), but also rebounding better and distributing the ball a little better.

On the other side the big question is, “who will wear a Nuggets uniform today?”

Jeff Green, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji all entered Health and Safety protocols the other day, joining Aaron Gordon (Hamstring), P.J Dozier (ACL), Markus Howard (Knee), Monte Morris (Knee), Bol Bol (Conditioning), Vlatko Cancar (Illness), Jamaal Murray (Knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (Back) on the injury list.

The Nuggets just need to field eight players to roll the ball on the court and play tonight.

