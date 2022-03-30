How to Watch Nuggets at Pacers

Nikola Jokić will look to continue his potential MVP season for the Nuggets against the Pacers on Wednesday.

The Nuggets (45-31) have found a new gear since the All-Star break, going 12-6 in that span and threatening the Jazz for the Northwest Division title this year. Entering today, Denver is tied with Utah for the division lead and a win over the struggling Pacers (25-51) could continue this trajectory for the team to potentially earn a home playoff series in the first round.

For Indiana, it is going to have a hard time handling Nikola Jokić without Myles Turner (foot), Domantas Sabonis (traded) and virtually no frontcourt today.

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Indiana Pacers today:

Game Date: Mar. 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Denver is coming off a big win over the hot Hornets (113-109) behind another great Jokić outing of 26 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists:

These two teams have not played since the eighth game of the season when Denver won (101-98) in a defensive grind and both teams looking very different.

Indiana started Malcolm Brogdon (currently injured), Justin Holiday (traded to the Suns), Chris Duarte (currently injured), Sabonis (traded to the Kings) and Turner (out for the season) with none of those guys expected to play today.

For Denver, every game matters, especially the ones that on paper are very winnable like today’s game.

Jokić is in the final stretch of a potential back-to-back MVP campaign averaging 26.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 2.3 steals plus blocks per game on 57-34-81 splits. Carrying this team to not only the playoffs but a 50-win season and a top-four seed is huge for the narrative with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. combining 265 minutes this season.

Overall, the team can get to 50 wins with its final six games coming against Indiana (tonight), the Timberwolves (home), the Lakers (on the road), then three straight home games against the Spurs, Grizzlies and Lakers. Still, winning today is key for Denver.

