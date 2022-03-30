How to Watch Nuggets at Pacers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nikola Jokić will look to continue his potential MVP season for the Nuggets against the Pacers on Wednesday.

The Nuggets (45-31) have found a new gear since the All-Star break, going 12-6 in that span and threatening the Jazz for the Northwest Division title this year. Entering today, Denver is tied with Utah for the division lead and a win over the struggling Pacers (25-51) could continue this trajectory for the team to potentially earn a home playoff series in the first round. 

For Indiana, it is going to have a hard time handling Nikola Jokić without Myles Turner (foot), Domantas Sabonis (traded) and virtually no frontcourt today.

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Indiana Pacers today:

Game Date: Mar. 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Watch Denver Nuggets at Indiana Pacers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Denver is coming off a big win over the hot Hornets (113-109) behind another great Jokić outing of 26 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists:

These two teams have not played since the eighth game of the season when Denver won (101-98) in a defensive grind and both teams looking very different.

Indiana started Malcolm Brogdon (currently injured), Justin Holiday (traded to the Suns), Chris Duarte (currently injured), Sabonis (traded to the Kings) and Turner (out for the season) with none of those guys expected to play today.

For Denver, every game matters, especially the ones that on paper are very winnable like today’s game.

Jokić is in the final stretch of a potential back-to-back MVP campaign averaging 26.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 2.3 steals plus blocks per game on 57-34-81 splits. Carrying this team to not only the playoffs but a 50-win season and a top-four seed is huge for the narrative with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. combining 265 minutes this season.

Overall, the team can get to 50 wins with its final six games coming against Indiana (tonight), the Timberwolves (home), the Lakers (on the road), then three straight home games against the Spurs, Grizzlies and Lakers. Still, winning today is key for Denver.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
30
2022

Denver Nuggets at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17978470
NHL

How to Watch Jets at Sabres

By Matthew Beighle53 seconds ago
Mar 25, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) looks for the puck during the second period against the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 seconds ago
Mar 24, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) celebrates his third period goal against the Ottawa Senators at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 seconds ago
USATSI_17987440
NBA

How to Watch Magic at Wizards

By Matthew Beighle53 seconds ago
USATSI_17983861
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Pacers

By Kristofer Habbas53 seconds ago
USATSI_17983858
NBA

How to Watch Hornets at Knicks

By Kristofer Habbas53 seconds ago
USATSI_17987994
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Cavaliers

By Kristofer Habbas53 seconds ago
Mar 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 seconds ago
Mar 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) laughs as Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) reacts after the game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy