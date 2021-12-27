How to Watch Nuggets at Clippers

The first game of the season between the Nuggets and Clippers is huge for the Western Conference standings.

The Western Conference has a massive log-jam in the middle with five teams within two games of .500, including the Nuggets (15-16) and the Clippers (17-15).

This is the first meeting of the season between these two teams that have had their eyes on the NBA Finals for the past few years but have been held back primarily due to injuries. This season, they are both playing well despite missing All-Star players.

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers today:

Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Watch Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Clippers are coming off a win, with five players in double figures and a balanced offensive attack:

Ever since the Clippers signed Kawhi Leonard and traded for Paul George, the team seems to be cursed. The latest chapter to that book includes George tearing his UCL and being projected to miss the next month of action, including tonight.

George is having arguably a career season, leading the Clippers in points (24.7), assists (5.5) and steals (2.0) while ranking second in rebounds (7.1).

Without George this season, the Clippers are 3-3, keeping their heads just above water.

For the Nuggets, reigning MVP Nikola Jokić is having as good a season as he did last year and doing so without All-Star Jamal Murray (knee) and budding star Michael Porter Jr. (back).

Last season, Jokić averaged 25.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game on 46-35-89 splits, going 2-2 overall against the Clippers.

Regional restrictions may apply.